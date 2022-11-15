The latest guest on the Putting You Over podcast was pro-wrestling star Jazmin Allure, who spoke with the program about a number of different topics, including how she signed with WOW (Women of Wrestling) back in June and has really enjoyed working for the promotion, specifically AJ Lee. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

When she signed with WOW:

Yeah, I’m currently signed with them [WOW/Women of Wrestling]. I signed I think in June. So I’ve been working with them since June. So far, so great. I’m enjoying W.O.W. and that experience and being able to wrestle these girls who I’ve also watched and being able to get advice from A.J. [Mendez] has been incredible. Literally, I call her my Godmother because she made my dream come true. She’s the one that got me in there and has helped me so much. So it’s incredible, that experience.

On her experience working for WWE on Main Event:

It was a couple people [that approached me after my WWE ‘Main Event’ match against Tamina Snuka]. AJ Styles gave us advice which was cool. Adam Pearce, he gave advice. It was a lot… That was probably the best experience I’ve had so far in wrestling just because everything was so positive. I can’t say any bad thing. I was just so nervous because you know, you always hear, oh, WWE, hear so much stuff about what goes on backstage… that was such a nerve-racking moment but everything turned out really fine. It was such a positive experience and I’m so grateful for that. Tamina was great, the girls were great. Nothing bad to say about that experience.

