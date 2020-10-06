Jazz, former WWE Superstar and NWA Women’s Champion, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about leaving professional wrestling. She reveals that she’s been dealing with some nagging pains that caused her to vacate the NWA Women’s title in 2019. Following her time in NWA, Jazz planned on doing one last “farewell” tour to say good-bye, but her plans fell through when the pandemic happened.

Honestly, I just had my last match this past Sunday. I am done in the ring. I was going to do a whole tour in 2020 but with pandemic happening, that screwed everything up. I’ve been having issues with my knees and my back and a lot more issues physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why I had to forfeit the NWA title. I have two beautiful daughters and I have to focus on them right now.

Jazz discussed her issues with WWE and whether or not they should induct her into the Hall of Fame.

You know what, honestly, that’s up to them. Do I feel I should be? You damn right. They try and put that lawsuit situation over my head but you know how many people sued Vince McMahon and are still in the Hall of Fame? I don’t want to hear that. My thing wasn’t even about the concussions. My situation with them is I was upset because the whole time I was there, they never gave me an action figure. The people of color were treated a little differently. They didn’t market me. I made myself. They gave me the platform to go out there but I got over on my own. There was no action figure, never on a poster, that’s the shit I was upset about. But, it’s all good. I still thank them for the opportunity because without them, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now. I don’t hate them. I just want to be treated fairly.

(Transcript credit: https://wrestlingnews.co/)