Former multi-time women’s champion Jazz, who announced a couple days ago that she was officially retiring from, recently spoke to Chris Van Vilet to discuss all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

How WWE never asked her to do bra and panties matches:

No, and you know what? There was one thing about WWE. They never tried to change my style of wrestling, who I was, or anything,” said Jazz. “They never tried to change me and I think they liked that I was so brutal and just nasty and just in your face. So, because honestly, I don’t think they really had a true heel in the Women’s Division before me.

On her WrestleMania 18 match was in the cool down spot:

They put us in a bad situation and it was intentionally done because the crowd was so high and they needed something. They had to go get water or use the bathroom; that was the time to go – during our match,” said Jazz. “But we just stuck our guns and we have faith and our ability to go up there and draw the people and we still considered that being that was a great match, but that’s how they treated the women back then. We had the respect and we were earning our respect, but they would come to tell us, ‘Oh well, they’re saying you’re all wrestling too much.’ But our ratings were higher, doing the women’s matches at that time during tons of demand matches. So, it was a lot of hateration going on if you ask me. I don’t know what were their intentions, but we were just put in that spot for the crowd to settle because I mean, it was up there. It wasn’t going to get any higher that night, but we went out there and hell, we did our thing. WrestleMania, hey, we can say we were there. We performed and we kicked ass, so it’s all good. Honestly, and that’s when The Rock was there and we have probably planned an eight-minute match, but he’d go out there and go over his damn time with his promos… and ours got cut. So, sometimes, we would have an eight-minute match planned, next thing you know, we got three minutes and then like, ‘Go, go, go, go, go!’ And when you see me walk into the ring like this, that’s when time got shaved and it’s get to it and get out of there.

On if she thinks she’ll get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

Honestly, that’s up to them. Do I feel I should be? You’re damn right! They’re trying to put that lawsuit situation over my head, but do you know how many people who f—ing sued Vince McMahon and are still in the Hall of Fame?! So, I don’t want to hear that. My thing wasn’t even about the concussions. In my situation with them I was upset because the whole time I was there, they never gave me a freaking action figure. So, it’s like the people of color were treated a little differently. They didn’t really market me. I made myself. They gave me the platform to go out there, but Jazz got over on her own. But they didn’t get any action figure, never on a poster, that’s the s–t I was upset about. But it’s all good. I still thank them for the opportunity, because without them, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now. So, I don’t hate them. I just want to be treated fairly.

