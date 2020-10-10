On a recent episode of Ring The Belle, Jazz spoke on numerous topics involving her career and women in wrestling. She briefly discusses women she’d like to see get a fair shot in the WWE, including Naomi. Earlier this year, #NaomiDeservesBette was trending on Twitter after losing effort to Lacey Evans on Friday Night Smackdown. Since then, Naomi has only been used periodically.

I just don’t think they’re given a fair chance. Naomi you know I believe she deserves to be treated better. Sasha, right now, she’s kind of being taken care of in a sense. But there’s a few more. You know, Bianca I think she can kick everybody’s ass on the main roster. Will she ever have the opportunity? Will they ever give her that opportunity? I don’t know.

Jazz adds that women today have a better shot of getting over in WWE than they did in the 90s.