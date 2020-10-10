On a recent episode of Ring The Belle, Jazz spoke on numerous topics involving her career and women in wrestling. She briefly discusses women she’d like to see get a fair shot in the WWE, including Naomi. Earlier this year, #NaomiDeservesBette was trending on Twitter after losing effort to Lacey Evans on Friday Night Smackdown. Since then, Naomi has only been used periodically.
I just don’t think they’re given a fair chance. Naomi you know I believe she deserves to be treated better. Sasha, right now, she’s kind of being taken care of in a sense. But there’s a few more. You know, Bianca I think she can kick everybody’s ass on the main roster. Will she ever have the opportunity? Will they ever give her that opportunity? I don’t know.
Jazz adds that women today have a better shot of getting over in WWE than they did in the 90s.
We were killing some of the men’s ratings and they tried to set us up for failure. We were, I guess no matter how you look at it, just still considered a gimmick match. At that time, you really couldn’t voice your opinion too much. We actually spoke up a few times, but we just try to go out there and show each Monday night or each house show that we deserve the respect. We deserve to be here. Just had to prove ourselves and now look.