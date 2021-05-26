Pro-wrestling legend Jazz was a recent guest on the Da Podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how she feels years after her release from WWE, and her thoughts on the working relationship between AEW and IMPACT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she isn’t sure why she got released from WWE back in the day, and reflects on how she could be retiring with them today:

Regardless of how things ended, I’m still grateful for that and I still say that I should probably just now be retiring from WWE honestly. That’s how I feel what I brought to the table in WWE. Me leaving WWE should have been on my terms when I was ready to leave. But, I still today don’t understand why I was released. I don’t know. I don’t know if I wasn’t a kiss-ass or what, I don’t know because I was not a kiss ass and I spoke up for myself, you know? And back then, they didn’t like that sh*t so, it is what it is.

Talks the AEW/IMPACT crossover and how the women’s division can only benefit if they had appearances on both shows:

I mean, the girls in IMPACT, they’re happy with what they’re doing. They’re all getting the opportunity to shine. No, I can’t see IMPACT girls going to AEW or AEW girls coming to IMPACT. I mean, would they do it? I’m sure. But there’s no need. I don’t feel — I don’t think it’ll benefit neither promotion honestly. The whole thing with — oh God. Aw man, I have a bad memory. What’s his name? The one that just came over and took IMPACT’s — yeah, Kenny Omega. See, that’s something different there. You know, if they send the AEW [Women’s] Champion over to [IMPACT] to work some of their girls, then we’ll have something. But yes, just swapping talent like that, I don’t know. I really don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)