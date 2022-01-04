The legendary Jazz recently appeared on the It’s My Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including representation in wrestling and how she was the first black woman to walk into WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, as a champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she was the first black woman to walk into WrestleMania as women’s champion:

You know, WWE made this big deal with Sasha [Banks] and Bianca [Belair], you know, of headlining Mania. You know, and it made me think back and I was like well hold on, I was actually the first-ever African-American woman to go into Mania as the Women’s World Champion and to walk out as the Women’s World — WWE Women’s Champion so, you know, I just want to let that be known that I am the first to ever do that.

Says that is something she would like to be acknowledged for:

You know, but again, during that time and that era, it wasn’t really acknowledged the way it is now. You know, and I just feel that’s some recognition that needs to be seen and needs to be heard, and not just because it’s me. You know, but, just to [let it be] known that it has been done. So, it makes me feel like it just opens the door even more and more wider for us to continue to grow and continue to make history in this business. Not only as a woman but as an African-American woman.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)