Former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Jazz is currently at the WWE Performance Center, serving as a guest coach.

The news broke on Wednesday, with WWE NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic confirming Jazz’s presence at the PC via social media.

You can check out a photo of Petrovic and Jazz below:

post training with this absolute trailblazer 🫶🏼 the phenom still & always will have it 🤭🤩💪🏼 @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/71PvFk45jv — karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) May 14, 2025

Eric Bischoff sees a parallel between his new venture, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, and the opportunity he once had to take the reins at WCW. Alongside Hulk Hogan and Izzy Martinez, Bischoff is launching the freestyle wrestling promotion, with its debut event set for August 30th. He discussed the upcoming launch in a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On launching the company: “You know, it’s a little bit like getting the opportunity to take over WCW. Although WCW was around before I got there. But I had the unique opportunity to try and turn that company around and did, which is almost the same thing of what we’re doing here. For me, it amounts to the opportunity to build something, and to do something that no one else has ever done.”

On his love for freestyle wrestling: “I was never really any good, on my best day I was pretty average. “But I loved it, and I got to know the people in it, and really respect them for being the individuals they are, and just how tough, how physically demanding and tough these athletes are. So when Hulk gave me a call…it was like ‘Wait a minute. You mean you want to know if I’m interested in an opportunity to help build a new sport…to build a new opportunity and create a new professional sports league, something that’s never been done before in this category? Oh hell yeah, count me in. And I couldn’t be more grateful.’”

During a recent interview with Casino Beats, Diamond Dallas Page lavished praise on GUNTHER. He said,

“Sometimes you gotta give the people what they want. You gotta give ’em what they want and Jey Uso they wanted, and Gunther is one of the best heels. He can go in any and every era, he would be one of the best heels and could be hell of a babyface at some point for sure.”

He continued, “But you could see a Pat McAfee, this is one of these cats that gets to live the dream, loves wrestling, maybe the biggest star on ESPN right now. If he’s not, I’m surprised. Steven A, you know, he is a pretty big star too, but frigging Pat man, he controls his own deal and then he gets to work occasionally. He loves and respects the business too. So that’s super cool. I’ll be really interested in some of the matches that they called out.”