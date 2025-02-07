Former WWE Superstar Jazz made her return on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT. The taped episode from San Antonio, Texas saw the women’s wrestling legend compete as a surprise entrant in the TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal.

In the end, Savannah Evans won the Battle Royal thanks to an assist from NXT’s Cora Jade, who sat in on commentary. With the win, Evans faces Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts title on next week’s show.

Also announced for next week’s TNA iMPACT on February 13 is Josh Alexander’s TNA farewell match against Eric Young, Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship, Sami Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian, as well as NXT’s Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside.

