Former WWE Superstar Jazz made her return on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT. The taped episode from San Antonio, Texas saw the women’s wrestling legend compete as a surprise entrant in the TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal.
In the end, Savannah Evans won the Battle Royal thanks to an assist from NXT’s Cora Jade, who sat in on commentary. With the win, Evans faces Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts title on next week’s show.
Also announced for next week’s TNA iMPACT on February 13 is Josh Alexander’s TNA farewell match against Eric Young, Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship, Sami Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian, as well as NXT’s Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside.
.@Phenom_Jazz has entered the Knockouts Battle Royal!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/8Lqaz8Nb5J
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025
.@Walking_Weapon faces off with @TheEricYoung in his FINAL MATCH in TNA NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/zZaZPip5Ch
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025
.@SavannahEvansNV is the #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Championship!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/w27Uv70DxW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025
NEXT WEEK at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world its an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/Aa6fsssVKW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025