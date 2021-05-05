Pro-wrestling legend Jazz recently appeared on the Roundtable Pro Wrestling podcast to discuss her retirement tour through IMPACT, where she was able to team with rising superstar Jordynne Grace. Jazz also reveals that she’ll be working as an agent for the National Wrestling Alliance starting next month. Highlights are below.

Says she loved teaming with Jordynne Grace for her final in-ring run:

I was announcing my retirement and (Tommy) Dreamer called me and was like, ‘No you’re not.’ Yes, I am.’ ‘No, you’re not.’ ‘Okay then.’ Once the opportunity presented itself, the door opened and you have to run through it. That’s what I did. Tagging with Jordynne (Grace) was a great experience. I loved every moment. She’s awesome. She’s a beast and reminds me a lot of myself in my prime. It was great and I thanked them, Dreamer and IMPACT, to allow me to have my retirement on a platform like that. Forever grateful for those moments. Jordynne and the girls in the locker room were fantastic. I’ve worked with a number of them numerous times, so I didn’t walk in as a stranger. It’s nothing but love.

Says she got an agent job in the NWA starting in June:

I’ll be going to NWA in June and agenting the girls there.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)