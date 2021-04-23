Pro-wrestling legend and former multi-time women’s champion Jazz was a recent guest on the Jobber Tears podcast to discuss her prestigious career, including how the NWA offered her a job as an agent and how she feels about making WWE’s top female wrestlers list. Highlights are below.

On NWA offering her an agent job:

In fact, somebody reached out to me yesterday, Simon Diamond [Patrick Kenney]. He emailed me. I’ve had beaucoup matches with him. He reached out and was like, ‘Thank you for your contribution to women’s wrestling. Not just women’s wrestling but wrestling in general’ so it was — I thought that was pretty cool and he also reached out to me and wanted me to come into NWA and be an agent over there, so… I’m receiving my flowers. Slowly but surely I am.

On making WWE’s To 50 female wrestlers list:

Shocked. Well, I mean, because WWE really don’t, you know, [doesn’t associate with me]. That is what I love about it because no matter how I look at it or how I feel or how anyone feels about it, people like you that acknowledge it. That means more to me than anything, you know what I’m saying? I’m not one to pop my own collar, pat myself on the back, stick my chest out and try to brag about all my accomplishments and ‘I did this and I did that.’ No, it’s when people like you all and all the fans out there remember and recognize the accomplishment that I did and the effect I had on others. That means more to me than anything. But being on that list, yes, I’m bout it, bout it. I for sure felt I deserved to be on the list.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)