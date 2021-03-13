The legendary Jazz recently spoke to WrestleZone to hype up this evening’s IMPACT Sacrifice special, where the former WWE superstar teams with Jordynne Grace to take on Fire N Flava for the Knockouts tag team championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she has loved working for IMPACT:

“Yes, and honestly, I was done. I was looking forward to the tour and then COVID came in and put a damper on that, but why not go out on top? I’ll say it again. I’m very honored for this opportunity and for this platform. I’m having a blast and enjoying the business again. I’m loving it.”

Credits Tommy Dreamer for talking her out of retirement:

“Well, [Tommy Dreamer] had a lot to do with it. He reached out to me and said, ‘I hear you’re going to retire. Don’t do it that way. Let’s get you back in the game.’ I said, ‘Dreamer, I think I’m done,’ and he said, ‘No, you’ve still got it’ and you can’t say no to him. It’s an opportunity and a challenge for me,” Jazz said, “and I’ve never been one to run away from a challenge. IMPACT is one of the companies that I’ve never worked for in my 25-year career, so now I’m so honored and thrilled to be a part of IMPACT.”

On tagging with Jordynne Grace:

“This is a first time for me and a great experience. It’s a different psychology, it’s a learning experience and I’m having a blast. I was really content with hanging my boots up but when this opportunity came up, I got back in the gym and lost a few pounds, I’m trying to get it back right and get it tight,” Jazz explained, noting that working tag team wrestling influenced her decision a great deal. “From the first week I was there, Jordynne just welcomed me with open arms and we’ve been linked ever since. Being with her is a great opportunity, she’s definitely a superstar and I’m just thrilled and honored to share this moment with her.”

Says she loves her Sacrifice opponents Fire N Flava:

“I’m a fan for sure, of Fire N Flava. I love their chemistry, the energy. They’re having fun and they’re passionate about the business and being champions. I love their competitiveness, how they’re small but they don’t let it [hinder them]. As they say, dynamite comes in small packages, so you can’t take them lightly. They are strong competitors,” she said, “but Jordynne and I have a goal to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, so we’re just going to go out there and give it our all. That’s all we can do, and just go out there prepared for a battle.”