Jazz has revealed her Mount Rushmore of female pro-wrestlers.

The living legend and WWE, NWA, and IMPACT alumna spoke on this topic during her recent appearance on K&S WrestleFest’s live stream. The former women’s champion adds that she believes she should be included on the Mount Rushmore list even though her title reign was “short-lived.”

Mildred Burke. Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers she’s been given. Sherri Martel. You can say my reign was short-lived in the WWE, but I think I deserve to be on that Mount Rushmore.

