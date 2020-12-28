Former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz is preparing for her retirement tour in 2021.

Jazz took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that she is now taking bookings for her retirement tour, which will begin next year.

She wrote, “Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang. Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..”

Jazz is set to team with Jordynne Grace to face Havok and Nevaeh in the semi-finals of the Impact Wrestling tournament to bring back the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. The winners of that match will go on to face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the titles at the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16. In her debut for the company, Jazz and Grace defeated Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle in a first round match earlier this month.

Jazz also tweeted on the tournament earlier today and said she feels like a title win is headed her way.

“Oh what will 2021 bring ??? I feel a Tad Team Championship coming soon.. real soon.. #Andstill..,” she wrote.

Jazz first announced her retirement back in October of this year during an appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show. She noted that she had plans for a retirement tour in 2020, but that was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maybe I was a few months ago, but honestly, I just had my last match this past Sunday,” Jazz said in October. “I’m done with in-ring; last match. Yeah, I’m going to say ever. I’m done. I’m limping right now, so I’m done yes. Yeah, but I’m not going to Terry Funk it. I’m done. I was going to do a whole tour in 2020, but with the pandemic happening, that kind of screwed everything up. But we’ll see for 2021. I may try to do a little tour around.”

Jazz first started wrestling in 1998, catching her first big break with ECW. She has not appeared for WWE since late 2006, but remained under contract until January 2007. She’s worked for numerous women’s wrestling and indie promotions since then. She became the NWA World Women’s Champion in 2016 but had to vacate the title in April 2019 due to personal and medical reasons. Her reign is recognized at 948 days, making her the third-longest NWA World Women’s Champion in history. Jazz made her AEW debut in 2019, competing in the Casino Battle Royale at the All Out pay-per-view. She has not appeared for AEW since then.

