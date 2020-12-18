Former WWE women’s champion and pro-wrestling legend Jazz was a recent guest on Hannibal TV to discuss her return to in-ring action for the IMPACT Knockouts tag team tournament. Hear what she had to say below.

Why she decided to come out of retirement:

Yeah, Hannibal I tell ya. Oh my goodness, yes. When I got that call, it was like a week after I did the retirement or they [SWE Fury] had the retirement ceremony, and you know what? I was like, ‘Oh my God. Like why now? Why reach out to me now?’ But you know, I’m the type of person that never turned down a challenge and it was just something I felt that would be great for me to go out. If I’m gonna go out, at least go out on top and so I most definitely took the opportunity with IMPACT and just go out on a bigger platform, and very thankful and grateful for the opportunity and I’m having a blast and Jordynne Grace and I, we are not playing around. We are going for the [Knockouts Tag Team Championship] and that’s — and we’re not stopping.

Says she would like to have Tessa Blanchard for her SWE Fury promotion

Very true [that Tessa is not too far from SWE distance-wise] but as of now, she’s not taking any bookings. I don’t know if it has to do with her in Mexico or COVID or what but right now, I was told that she’s not taking any bookings but yes, once she starts and if she’s not signed right off the bat, I’m sure SWE may reach out to her. Why not? We could most definitely use her. I would love to have Tessa Blanchard here and [work] with her.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)