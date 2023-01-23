Jazz retired from professional wrestling in late 2021, but if given the chance, she believes she could beat Charlotte Flair in a five-star match.
The former WWE wrestler was asked during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
Her career ended in October 2021 following a retirement tour.
“I say it all the time when I’m asked this question — a good knee replacement, a little cardio — Charlotte Flair,” Jazz said (per Wrestling Inc). “She’s the truth. I love her work. I love everything about her in-ring performance, I really do. The next one would probably be Bianca [Belair]. I would like to work Charlotte, because Charlotte is a worker. Her and I can go out there, and I can call the spot and have a f**king five-star match. I honestly feel that.”