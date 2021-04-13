IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that a retirement ceremony for the legendary Jazz will be taking place on this Thursday’s edition of Impact on AXS. Jazz recently competed against Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice in a title vs. career matchup, but came up just short.
.@Phenom_Jazz's retirement ceremony will take place THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Iuln0REaP3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 13, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THURSDAY
-Jazz retirement ceremony
-Press conference between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann for Rebellion