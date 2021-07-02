German wrestling star Jazzy Gabert recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated about her time in WWE’s NXT UK division, where Gabert explained why signing with the brand was a mistake, but how she’ll forever have good memories of competing in the Mae Young Classic. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she loved competing in the Mae Young Classic:

I will always remember and cherish my time at the Mae Young Classic. Like that was the greatest time of my life and looking back now, I should have stopped there. I should never have went to NXT UK. That’s just the truth because now I have a bittersweet memory of WWE. I love the Mae Young Classic, it was professional, everyone was super sweet, super nice. I loved my match, I loved the fans, everything was cool.

How going to NXT UK was a mistake as it left a bad taste of WWE in her mouth:

But then going to NXT UK, well, it is what it is. I [don’t] have good memories about it and it’s really a shame and I try to let it go, you know? Just to say, ‘Well, it wasn’t meant for me’ but of course it’s, again, bittersweet. I’m thinking sometimes, ‘Should I have done something different? Should I have stood up more for myself?’ Oh yeah, well. I remember [the] Mae Young Classic as the perfect night for myself.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)