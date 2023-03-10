Former NXT UK star Jazzy Gabert recently joined Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co for a discussion about her performance in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and how she worked that tournament with an injury. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls working the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament with an injury:

Of course, they ask you ‘are you okay?’ But what am I going to say, ‘I have a big neck sprain?’ No. You say ‘I’m okay’… I’m a tough girl but I cried at night.

Says she was proud of her work in that tournament:

I had a match [during the Mae Young] against Abbey Laith [Kimber Lee] and I catch her and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I’m badass, I did that move with that injury?’

Gabert’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)