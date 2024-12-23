JBL touched on a controversial topic on the latest episode of “Something To Wrestle.”

During the show, the WWE Hall of Fame legend commented on the Ashley Massaro allegations against Vince McMahon, which were covered in the critically-acclaimed “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix.

“They’re horrific allegations, and I hope they weren’t true,” JBL said. “I have no idea if they were true or not. I don’t doubt Ashley at all, by the way. I had no idea.”

JBL continued, “I didn’t hear [about it] on the tour, but that’s not something that you would probably hear about, unless somebody had witnessed it or something. So I don’t know. I wish I could give you a better answer, but I didn’t hear any of it. I hope that it’s not true, but I don’t doubt Ashley. I don’t doubt anything that was said. I have no idea what happened.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)