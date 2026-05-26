More details continue to emerge regarding Ludwig Kaiser’s recent arrest in Florida, and now JBL has weighed in on the situation.

As noted, WWE talent Marcel Barthel, known to fans as Ludwig Kaiser and most recently El Grande Americano, was arrested in Florida on a battery charge stemming from an alleged altercation involving another male.

The incident quickly became a topic of discussion throughout the wrestling world.

During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle (see video below), WWE Hall of Famer and current Lucha Libre AAA commentator JBL addressed the situation involving Kaiser and shared his thoughts on the news.

He stated the following:

“Yeah, I think it’s bullsh*t. I think both sides are bullsh*t. Obviously, this story was made up to help him, and I don’t know how much was made up, but, if I’m getting arrested, that’s the story I make up,” JBL said, referring to the report that the alleged victim made a comment about ICE to Ludwig Kaiser’s girlfriend. “That exact story right there. I don’t know if this came from Kaiser, I don’t know where this came from. But all of a sudden, this spins this perfectly to make him the babyface. I mean, do you believe that story is 100 percent true?… I don’t think this is a big deal. I wanna make it clear about this that I’m fine with what Kaiser did here. I have no problem with this. This is bullsh*t. The whole thing’s bullsh*t. I think that story’s bullsh*t on one side. I think the guy’s story on the other side is bullsh*t. I don’t know what this guy had a problem with on the elevator. A young couple is making out on an elevator. Come on, man,” JBL laughed. “Who is this dude? And all of a sudden, you say something about it? There’s so much here that needs to be picked apart. I mean, this guy is an idiot, and this guy then gets beat up and goes to the police and tells the police that some guy beat him up in an apartment complex. What a douchebag. The guy that called the cops, what a douchebag. Look, I don’t know what is true and what is not. If I’m Kaiser, that’s the story that I’m telling. I don’t know if that’s true or not. That’s what any of us would have done if that’s what would have happened. I mean, the guy said this, the guy picked on my girl. I was defending her. None of it matters. A guy got punched. So freaking what? And then the guy runs because he’s a little punk ass b*tch and goes to the police and turns this guy in. Oh my, this guy was a bully to me. You were the one saying something to him. This whole thing’s stupid. I hope it doesn’t affect Kaiser, because we don’t know the truth here. Kaiser does not seem like a hot-headed guy. Kaiser does not seem like a guy who starts fights. Kaiser does not seem like a guy who would do something just arbitrarily that is impetuous like this, like he was accused of. I hope the whole thing blows over, I hope it doesn’t affect anything Kaiser does. I don’t think it will.

The guy who calls is gonna tell his version of the story. He’s going to jade it his way. Then the defense is gonna come and they’re gonna jade it your way. The truth is somewhere in the middle. I’m on Kaiser’s side on this. The guy had no business saying anything to him. I get it but, to escalate this — Kaiser’s not the guy who ends up punching somebody. I don’t know who this douchebag was that called the cops but screw this guy.

I want to make it clear, I’m not passing judgment. I’ve seen enough altercations to know that both sides end up going a little bit away from the truth. The truth’s somewhere in the middle. I am 100 percent behind Kaiser on this. Unequivocally, I’m backing this guy. I think he’s a good guy; he’s not a hothead to me. If something happened here, the guy, I think, deserved it. So, I don’t know what happened, but I am 100 percent backing Kaiser.”