Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

JBL addressed recent online speculation about his contract status with WWE during a Q&A with SportsKeeda, and claimed it is all wrong.

“I’m going to answer this as politically correct, as correct as possible,” he said. “I’ve never answered a question about my contract. I can tell you 100% this.”

He continued, “I’ve seen speculation about me on the internet. It’s all wrong. 100% wrong. I’m not going to answer whether I am or not because WWE has always had a confidentiality clause in it. I’ve never thought it was good business to discuss my contract or anybody else’s. Sorry that I’m refusing to answer. The speculation about me has been wrong.”

