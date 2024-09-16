JBL is adding to his pro wrestling legacy in recent weeks.

After wrapping up his post-active WWE career alongside Baron Corbin, the WWE Hall of Fame legend has resurfaced in recent weeks, making surprise appearances at TNA Emergence 2024, TNA Victory Road 2024 and MLW FIGHTLAND 2024.

Following his most recent one-two combo weekend, with appearances at TNA and MLW shows in consecutive nights, the pro wrestling legend spoke about “what’s next” for his career during an appearance on the Huge Pop podcast.

“I hope to do something,” he said. “You mentioned Baron Corbin, and I feel bad because if you’re going to blame somebody, blame me. I’m the old guy. I don’t want that to be my last memory from wrestling. If my last memory was Rey Mysterio and 23 seconds, that’s how I wanted to go out.”

He continued, “The Von Erichs were going into the Hall of Fame, it was in Texas. It was a perfect swan song. Then, I came back and it didn’t work. I don’t want that to be the last. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have some ideas, but hopefully that won’t be the swan song.”

Check out the complete JBL interview on Huge Pop at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)