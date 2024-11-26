JBL has been having a blast as of late.

During the latest installment of the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his most recent appearance at the GCW Dream On 2024 show.

“Arrive, clothesline somebody, and leave,” JBL said. “I’m having a blast. I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. GCW, I really enjoy it.”

He continued, “I don’t watch a lot of wrestling because I bet on sports, so I watch other stuff, but GCW, I really enjoyed the show. It was a terrific atmosphere. I’ve never seen business this hot across everything. When business got hot in the late 90s, I don’t know how it was in the independents were different then, but now business is just hot everywhere. It’s really amazing for good groups, and I think GCW does a great job.”

Check out the complete episode of “Something to Wrestle” with JBL from November 26 via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)