WWE Hall of Famer JBL doesn’t see Vince Russo returning to WWE in a major creative role, although he isn’t completely ruling out the possibility of the former head writer working with the company again.

Recent rumors surrounding Russo’s potential return surfaced after reports that he had reached out to WWE President Nick Khan. Russo, who recently parted ways with JCW, previously played a significant role on WWE’s creative team during the Attitude Era and the company’s battle with WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast, JBL was asked about the likelihood of Russo returning to WWE as the head of creative.

“Zero,” JBL responded.

The former WWE Champion explained that while he doesn’t envision Russo taking over the creative department, he could see value in having someone with Russo’s background contribute ideas.

“When you have creative, you bring in guys of all kinds of different ideas. And so if they brought him in, I think something like that could make sense because when you’re doing creative, you want every type of input you can get.”

JBL continued by explaining how even ideas that aren’t ultimately used can help lead a creative team in a different direction.

“If Vince Russo had input, he would be able to bring out all kinds of stuff. Maybe the ideas worked, maybe they didn’t work, but when you’re pitching ideas to creative people, sometimes you pitch something, they end up somewhere else, but they get there because of what you pitched.”

While JBL acknowledged that some form of involvement from Russo isn’t outside the realm of possibility, he pointed to WWE’s current business success as a major reason the company would have little incentive to make significant changes to its creative leadership.

“I don’t think it will. They’ve got to be happy. Creative’s subjective.”

“They’re selling out big ass arenas. They’re making a ton of money. What more do you want? I understand you can always get something better. These guys got 50 hours of television a week. I’m exaggerating, but you get the point. The overall trend for WWE is absolutely fantastic.”

Russo’s reported contact with Khan has not resulted in any confirmed agreement or announced role with WWE.