JBL had high praise for Danhausen during a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, crediting the popular star with creating a unique character that has connected with fans and positioned him for long-term success.

“He’s caught lightning in a bottle. There are very few people who can do what Danhausen has done. He’s found something that’s completely different, it’s completely unique, and people absolutely love it.”

JBL noted that not every wrestling character resonates with every fan, but argued that Danhausen’s popularity speaks for itself.

“You don’t have to understand it. You don’t have to like it. The audience has spoken, and they’ve embraced him. That’s really all that matters.”

He continued by explaining that originality is one of the hardest things to achieve in professional wrestling.

“In this business, everybody’s looking for something that makes them stand out. Danhausen found that. He carved out his own lane and made it work.”

JBL also suggested that the performer’s momentum could carry him to even greater heights in WWE.

“He’s riding an incredible wave right now. I think he’s got a tremendous future because people connect with him, they remember him, and he gives them something they can’t get anywhere else.”

Rather than trying to fit a traditional mold, JBL believes Danhausen’s willingness to embrace his own identity has become his greatest strength.

“The worst thing you can do is try to be somebody else. Danhausen isn’t trying to be anybody else. He’s his own act, and that’s why it’s working.”

JBL wrapped up by saying that memorable characters tend to have longevity in wrestling, especially when fans continue to invest in them.

“When you’ve got a character that people instantly recognize and react to, you’ve got something special. I think Danhausen has that.”

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