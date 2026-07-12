JBL weighed-in on a number of hot topics from the world of pro wrestling and WWE during the latest installment of the ‘Something To Wrestle with John Layfield’ podcast released this week.

During the show, the WWE Hall of Fame legend shared his thoughts on Sheamus leaving WWE and his preference for CM Punk as a heel.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his thoughts on Sheamus leaving WWE: “I think it’s a shame. Life happens. Sh*t happens, and you get done. You get older, and you get done. Sheamus has had an incredible career. He didn’t have a bad match that I saw. I thought it was just fantastic what he did. … As you get older, his career is kind of winded down at the WWE. I don’t know if he’s staying or going somewhere else. I think he should go somewhere else. I mean, he’ll be rejuvenated. You know, this is why something like AAA is great. He could go down there if he wanted to. That’s still part of WWE, I understand that. He may want to go outside the tent completely and go to AEW, go to Japan, or go somewhere else. If he does, I think he’ll be fantastic. I think it’ll be kind of rejuvenated. Anytime you’re in the same territory for a very long time, which is what he’s done, you have to go through a bunch of rejuvenation phases. This is the perfect opportunity for him.”

On preferring CM Punk as a heel: “I prefer Punk as a heel. I think he’s a great heel. I think he’s a good babyface, too, but I think he’s a great heel. … I like CM Punk, and I like him as a babyface. I just don’t like babyfaces. I hate them all. I really do. I think he’d be a great heel, and I love him as a heel.”

Also during the interview, JBL explained how WWE may have “done something huge for Sami Zayn” with his nine-day title reign.