JBL had a good time at his old stomping grounds on Monday night.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning to comment on his return appearance on WWE programming on the Monday, January 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The show marked the follow-up appearance to the previous night on Sunday, January 19, where JBL appeared at TNA Genesis 2025, taking out Frankie Kazarian with a Clothesline from Hell during the Joe Hendry vs. Nic Nemeth main event for the TNA World Championship.

“Sunday and Monday was so fun-any more shows in Texas this week,” JBL wrote via X. “I got a clotheslines still left I packed. Clotheslining people in Texas is kinda a wrestling tradition.”

He also shared a brief response to a WWE post on X referencing the “two dollar tip” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods tried bribing him with for positive commentary during the Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio bout on the 1/20 WWE on Netflix show.