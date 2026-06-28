John “Bradshaw” Layfield believes AEW has developed the same type of passionate fanbase that helped make ECW special during the 1990s.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, JBL discussed the unique relationship some wrestling promotions have with their audiences, saying fans become emotionally invested because they feel a sense of ownership over the product.

“I think AEW has a lot of that same feeling that ECW had. Those fans feel like it’s theirs. They feel like they’re a part of it. That’s not a criticism. I actually think that’s a compliment. ECW fans felt like they had ownership of the product. They wanted to defend it. They wanted it to succeed. I think you see a lot of that with AEW today.”

JBL explained that passionate fanbases can become one of a promotion’s greatest strengths because they create an atmosphere that can’t be manufactured.

“When fans become emotionally invested like that, it’s a really good thing. They’re not just watching. They’re participating. They care about what happens. They want to talk about it. They want to defend it. That’s what makes wrestling fun.”

While acknowledging that every promotion is different, JBL said the connection between a wrestling company and its audience has always been one of the industry’s biggest driving forces.

“ECW had that connection. I think AEW has a version of that connection. It’s different because it’s a different era, but the passion is still there. Any time you can get fans to care that much about your product, you’re doing something right.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Something To Wrestle with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.