JBL is backing Triple H’s stance on Bron Breakker and the WWE Hall of Famer’s approach to the second-generation star’s presentation.

Triple H drew attention during WWE Unreal Season 3 with comments about Breakker and his future, with some fans criticizing the remarks. Speaking on Something to Wrestle With (see video below), JBL was asked about the discussion and made it clear he agreed with Triple H’s perspective.

“I don’t see it as a slight to Rick and Scott at all,” JBL said. “Look, Rick and Scott were the best tag team in the world in the early ’90s. Nobody was close. Those guys were so freaking good. People don’t understand how great Rick and Scott were. All this stuff that a lot of these guys are doing today came from Scott. Scott used to do all that crazy stuff because he was so freaking strong. He was also safe, by the way. Now these guys are inventing all this stuff. A lot of that started with Scott. Scott would just pick guys up and create things because he was so freaking strong.”

JBL continued by recalling how WWE previously avoided leaning on family names with certain talent before explaining why he believes Breakker should carve out his own identity.

“I remember when Jimmy Snuka’s kid debuted, and Vince didn’t want us to mention at all. It was Jimmy Snuka’s kid. Now later we tried, because he was trying to give something to him to give him some type of boost. But I can see that. I can see them saying, ‘You don’t want to be the next anything.’ Nobody wants to be the next anything, and the next anything’s never as good. You don’t want to be the next Hogan. You don’t want to be the next Stone Cold. We always talk about that, we need the next this. There’s never a next. Everybody that comes and makes it to the top is different from what preceded them.”

JBL also addressed Breakker competing under a different last name instead of the iconic Steiner family name, arguing that it gives the rising WWE star a better opportunity to establish himself.

“As far as the family name, I agree with Triple H here. I think that you have your own path. People know he’s a Steiner. They’re not hiding it. He just has a different name. I don’t think that’s an issue. I think you do have a problem overcoming something that’s a huge name. I think Charlotte Flair, that’s hard to be Ric Flair’s daughter. She’s done it. Cody Rhodes, that’s hard to be Dusty Rhodes’ kid. He’s done it, and he’s done a great job of it.”

He continued, “I think it’s easier path to not have that last name of a legend like the Steiners. Then you don’t have to worry about overcoming it. You just create your own path. I think it’s much harder. Now, can you do it? Yeah, absolutely you can do it. But I think people know right now that he’s a Steiner. So, I don’t think it’s that big a deal. I think what Triple H said is 100% correct. You want to have him forge his own path. I think one of the ways to do it certainly is to change the name.”