JBL came to Tommy Dreamer’s defense while discussing criticism directed at TNA Wrestling’s creative team, arguing that Dreamer is both a quality person and someone who deserves more credit for his work behind the scenes.

“Tommy’s a good dude. I mean, to everybody who has ever worked with Tommy, I don’t know anybody who has anything bad to say about Tommy. Tommy’s a good human being. He’s just a good dude.”

JBL praised Dreamer’s character and willingness to stand up for others, saying those qualities have always stood out to him.

“He sticks up for people. He’s a ballsy guy. He’s got a backbone. He’s willing to stand up for what he believes is right, which I admire greatly.”

He also revealed that Dreamer was a major reason he became involved with TNA in the first place.

“The reason I went to TNA was because of Tommy. I reached out to Tommy. Whatever happened, I liked Tommy. I liked his booking style. I liked everything about it.”

JBL stressed that fans often underestimate how difficult it is to produce compelling wrestling television week after week.

“Booking wrestling is hard. It’s one of the reasons that, like, say TKO takes over the wrestling business. People think they can just do it, but it’s incredibly difficult.”

Rather than blaming one individual for creative shortcomings, JBL suggested the process itself is a constant challenge.

“You’re trying to entertain people every single week. You’re trying to come up with fresh ideas, new stories, new finishes. That’s not easy.”

He concluded by reiterating his respect for Dreamer both personally and professionally.

“I’ve always liked Tommy. I like the way he thinks. I like the way he approaches the business. Most importantly, I like the kind of person he is.”

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