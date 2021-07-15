WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion John Bradshaw Layfield recently held a Q&A on his Youtube channel to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including whether he would return to WWE as a commentator and how he had to retire from in-ring action early due to multiple injuries. Highlights are below.

On possibly returning to commentary and recommending Barrett as a commentator:

There’s not a spot for me. I mean, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee are the only two spots that there’s a heel commentator for, you know? There’s SmackDown and Raw. I really don’t fit into the NXT mold because I didn’t come through NXT. I think Wade Barrett is much better in that role. Wade Barrett’s fantastic by the way and when I first heard he was going to potentially be a commentator for them, I sent a note in really recommending him because I thought he’d be awesome and he is. He’s a smart guy, great voice. But all these guys are smart guys with great voices and terrific insight. I think Corey and Pat and Wade do an outstanding job. So there’s not a job opening and plus, they’re all a lot younger than me so, there’s not gonna be a job opening anytime in the future. Would I come back? I don’t know because the option is not there. I don’t wanna get on a plane every week. That’s the reason I wanted to retire.

Says he doesn’t watch matches back because he wishes he could still wrestle:

No, I don’t [watch any of my old matches]. I don’t think I’ve ever watched one. I watch ‘em right after they happen, try to learn from it but now that I’m retired, I can’t do it anymore. I’d love to. I’m 54 so I’m past the age, way past my prime but I would have wrestled a lot longer if I could’ve, but I couldn’t because of injuries. You know, hurt my back, broke my back, couldn’t wrestle anymore and so I ended up retiring and it just kinds of bugs me. I wish I could still get in the ring and do it. I love what I did and really enjoyed it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)