JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) joined Chavo Guerrero’s ‘Suplexes and Cervezas’ podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, JBL gave his take on giving fans exactly what they want when they want it in wrestling. That opinion is that he doesn’t believe that is a formula that causes success.

“If I was writing [The] Walking Dead and I had gotten my way, The Governor would’ve been killed the first 15 minutes of the first show. I had to watch two seasons to see this guy get his head cut off or whatever happened to him. That’s the business. You wanna kill a territory? Let the fans book it because they’re gonna do what they want. You can’t give ‘em what they want. I don’t wanna see a movie and get what I want because I want to see Joffrey, King Joffrey get killed right away in Game of Thrones. Instead, you take him out for several seasons but that keeps you interested.”