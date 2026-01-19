Kane’s debut at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997 cemented him as one of WWE’s most iconic characters, but according to John “Bradshaw” Layfield, Glenn Jacobs’ legacy still doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL argued that fans and critics alike overlook just how important, and how talented, Jacobs truly was during his prime.

“He deserves to be number two, in my opinion,” JBL said while ranking Jacobs on his personal list of underrated big men. He pointed to praise from The Undertaker himself, recalling, “I heard Undertaker do a podcast that said: ‘What would you build a Territory on?’ And he said: ‘I’d build it on Glenn Jacobs,’ and I agree with that!” JBL went on to stress that Kane wasn’t just reliable in the ring, but essential backstage as well, describing Jacobs as “a very smart guy… very much a student of history.”

That intelligence, JBL explained, translated directly into Jacobs’ in-ring success and longevity. “Glenn’s incredibly talented! Glenn can do anything!” he said, citing Kane’s ability to shift seamlessly between hardcore matches, technical wrestling, and character-driven programs with talents like Bryan Danielson. JBL added that Jacobs “carried a lot of matches for a ten-to-fifteen-year period, on top in WWE,” a level of consistency he believes few performers could match.

As debates continue over wrestling’s greatest big men, JBL’s comments serve as a reminder that Kane’s impact went far beyond pyrotechnics and monster entrances. With more veterans openly reassessing that era, Glenn Jacobs’ reputation may finally be catching up to the career he quietly built at the very top of WWE.