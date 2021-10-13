JBL spoke about a wide range of topics on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the Brawl for All tournament that WWE held in 1998 that was eventually won by Bart Gunn, who later got to fight Butterbean at WrestleMania 15.

“I loved The Brawl for All. I had fun in it. I won 3 fights. I got my first house because of The Brawl for All. I was able, in Athens, TX to buy a house for $84,600 I think it was. My Brawl for All winnings were $40,000. I was lucky, I think, that Bart knocked me out because Butterbean, we realized at that point the difference between professional fighters and just good, tough fighters. Bart Gunn, great guy, and a really tough guy knocking out all the talent. It’s just the difference is when he stepped up to a trained professional.”

