WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on the GAWTV to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he feels about Vince McMahon’s ability as a producer, a job he believes the WWE chairman does very well. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says McMahon was always very kind to him, even when being critical:

“Vince [McMahon] gets a lot of heat over what he produces, and I loved it. By the way, Vince was never rude to me. Not one time, did not yell at me one time. Jerry Lawler says the same thing. Booker T says the same thing. Now he yelled at Michael Cole and he yelled at some other guys, but I think it was the old guys who had been in the ring for him. He just treated us differently. Even when I made mistakes, he was very kind about it.”

Why he thinks McMahon was a terrific producer:

“But I loved him being in my ear because he was very succinct. He’s a great producer. He would tell you just a short little phrase. He wouldn’t tell you a whole paragraph. Usually I’d be one word behind it. I’d just repeat exactly what he said, because he knew what was coming up and he also knew what he was feeding somewhere else. So, sometimes he’d feed me something, but he’d [Michael] Cole something different and it made sense after Cole said it. He (Vince) had access to everything. I enjoyed Vince being a producer. A lot of guys, I think it’s fashionable to say they hated it, but I thought he was terrific at it.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)