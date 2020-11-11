WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently spoke with Sportskeeda regarding former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey and her comments regarding pro-wrestling being a “fake sport,” something JBL actually complimented the Baddest Woman on the Planet for.

She [Ronda Rousey] was the hottest thing about six months ago with all that tension she got on herself. I don’t know if she did that on purpose or not, where she called ‘fake’ wrestling. But she sure got a lot of heat off of it. I mean, if she didn’t [do it on purpose], she hit a goldmine. If she did [do it on purpose], she’s really smart. And she may be, I don’t know her. I don’t know either way. People say good things about her in the WWE that I’ve talked to.

While JBL may not be certain of his perceptions of Rousey, she did receive some pushback from the pro-wrestling universe for those comments. You can check out the full interview here.