JBL continues to make the rounds on the indie scene.

During Monday’s Prestige Wrestling event, the WWE Hall of Famer came out to deliver a Clothesline From Hell to Marty Scurll. He then walked walked away, which allowed Hammerstone to pick up a pinfall over Scurll for the win.

In recent months, JBL has appeared for the likes of AAA, TNA, GCW, and OVW.

JBL crashes @DestinyWrestle main event with a Clothesline from Hell. CEO Emilio Albi comes ringside to see the carnage then storms backstage.#cdnpoli #Mississauga #Haywire #ProtestMania @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/5fZjA4rsTK — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 4, 2024

Ricochet says he’s ready to face off against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

On the November 6th episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet and a mystery partner will face off against Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Taking to Twitter, Ricochet sent a message to Fletcher and Takeshita ahead of the match. He said,

“I’m gonna make this short and sweet because I feel like I’ve already said everything that I need to say about Takeshita and honestly the Don Callis Family as a whole. But Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, I saw your little video, I saw your little promo, calling me out to a tag team match, saying that I can pick anybody of my choosing. Okay, that’s where you messed up. I already have somebody in mind, and I don’t think you’re gonna like it that much. You’re honestly lucky that I’m here in Japan because that bought you a couple days for this ass-whooping you’re about to receive. So yes, I will be there on Wednesday with my tag team partner, ready to beat y’all ass. Remember, just like Don Callis, payback is a b*tch.”

And finally, Jimmy Uso says there will be issues if Sami Zayn decides to show up on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, we saw a heated conversation between Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn taking place. The segment resulted in Jey inviting Sami to this week’s show so Zayn and his brother could hash out their issues.

In a RAW “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Jey commented on the situation before being interrupted by Jimmy.

Jimmy said, “I hope Sami Zayn just stays where he needs to stay at, Uce. He don’t need to show up or nothing. He ain’t Uce, he’s not family. Listen, you think tonight was heated? If he shows up to SmackDown, Uce, it’s gonna get real heated, and I don’t want to be like, ‘I told you so.'”