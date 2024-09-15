JBL is all over the place these days.

As noted, word heading into MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 was that a surprise was planned for the show that would “raise eyebrows” in the pro wrestling community.

Following his latest unadvertised appearance for TNA Wrestling at Friday’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event in San Antonio, TX., WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL turned up at the MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 show on Saturday night in Atlanta, GA.

Much like his Victory Road appearance, where he laid out members of The System with Clotheslines from Hell, JBL appeared during FIGHTLAND 2024 on 9/14 and hit a Clothesline from Hell on Mr. Thomas during the Andersons (CW Anderson & Brock Anderson) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas) match.

Like he did at TNA Emergence 2024 a couple of weeks ago with Nic Nemeth, JBL leaned and whispered something into Brock Anderson’s ear.