JBL has arrived in TNA Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend came out in a cowboy hat and trench coat after Nic Nemeth defeated Josh Alexander with a score of 3 to 2 in the 60-Minute Iron Man main event for the TNA World Championship at TNA Emergence 2024 on Friday, August 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

JBL came out during Nemeth’s post-match celebration in the ring, to the shock of TNA commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt.

He entered the ring, looked at Nemeth and leaned in to whisper something in his ear. He smiled at him and exited the ring, leaving to the back as the show went off the air on that note.