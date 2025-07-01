On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield, better known as JBL, was asked a question that often stirs debate among wrestling fans: where do The Dudley Boyz rank among the greatest tag teams of all time? JBL didn’t hesitate to place them at the very top of the conversation, honoring the iconic duo by including them on his personal Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling.

“Mount Rushmore. You talk about the top four, I believe they’re on the top four. There’s not a doubt in my mind their longevity, what they’ve done, all the titles that they’ve won. You can make an argument that they’re the GOAT, legitimately make that argument. And I don’t think anybody thought in the 90s after the Road Warriors, that anybody would ever make an argument that somebody could even be equal to the Road Warriors. And maybe they’re not. That’s all subjective, but I think they’re right up there with the great teams, the great especially the great brother teams. I think Booker and Stevie obviously belong on that, and other great teams of that era of Edge and Christian and the Hardys, I think the Steiners. People that didn’t see the Steiners in the early 90s, they owned the wrestling world. They were that freaking good… I think the Road Warriors, to me, are probably number one, and then everybody else is fighting for number two. And I think that the Dudleys are in that fight.”

The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, are one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history. They’ve held championship gold in nearly every major promotion they’ve worked for, including ECW, WWE, TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With over 20 recognized tag team title reigns across their careers, their longevity and success have earned them legendary status.

Their impact goes beyond just the titles. The Dudleys helped define an entire era of tag team wrestling, most notably during WWE’s Attitude Era. Their brutal and innovative use of tables, combined with charismatic promos and a unique dynamic, made them must-see television. They had unforgettable rivalries with other legendary teams like The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian, putting on classic matches that are still talked about today.

JBL’s praise highlights not just nostalgia, but recognition of a team whose legacy truly belongs among the greatest in wrestling history.