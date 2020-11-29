During his appearance on The Bump, JBL spoke on not feeling safe during the first Tribute To The Troops but how he wouldn’t have traded that experience for anything. Here’s what he had to say:

I was over in Afghanistan, and there was a blackout everywhere. We were still getting mortared all over the place; it was a real, real warzone. There were times during the surge where it was calm, and there were places that were relatively safe. When I first went over there, I didn’t feel safe at all. I met some wonderful Special Forces Soldiers from our country and from around the world. You could hear the mortars at night, and it was a complete blackout. It was probably the most incredible thing that I’ve ever done.