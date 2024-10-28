JBL has been everywhere these days.

TNA, MLW and AAA, just to name a few.

On October 27, the WWE Hall of Fame legend, fresh off of his surprise appearance at TNA Bound For Glory 2024, which followed appearances at TNA Emergence & Victory Road, as well as MLW FIGHTLAND, acknowledged being part of the new ownership team for AAA.

“As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, AAA, it’s going to be a global takeover,” he wrote via X. “We are going to make Mexico great.”

He added, “I’m everywhere? Not yet, but I will be.”