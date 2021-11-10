John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) joined Christy Olson on this week’s AdFreeShows.com.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the transition from being an in-ring wrestler to a commentary in 2006 that lasted until 2008 before he went to wrestling.

“I had to retire because of my back. When I lost to Rey Mysterio the first time in whatever match it was, I think it was an ‘I Quit’ match or whatever it was, that was because my back had gotten bad really quick all of a sudden, and they told me I needed to get out of the ring. I got out of the ring and I had the opportunity to do commentary. I really enjoyed it, but I really wanted to get back in the ring because I didn’t want to leave the ring.

I was really enjoying what I was doing. My back, I thought it had gotten better after whatever period it was. It wasn’t that long. That’s why I took the opportunity to get back in the ring. I probably should have never done it. I probably should have just stayed retired. But that’s why I got off the commentary desk was because of the fact that I thought I could get back in the ring. My heart was always in wrestling. I would have wrestled to this day if I could have, but my body gave out on me.”