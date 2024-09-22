Wade Barrett has been teasing a potential WWE in-ring return in recent weeks.

And JBL sees it happening.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend, who himself came out of wrestling retirement for surprise appearances at TNA Emergence, TNA Victory Road and MLW FIGHTLAND in recent weeks, spoke with Huge Pop about why he feels WWE fans have not seen the last of the WWE Raw color-commentator inside the squared circle.

“He’s still young,” JBL said. “He was a good worker. Yeah, I think he probably will. If I were him, do it. You have all of your life to do commentary. You don’t have all your life to get into the ring.”

JBL continued, “If I’m him, if you still have the urge, just try it. If it doesn’t work out, so what, go back to commentary. If it does, you’ve got something, and then go back to commentary.”

Check out the complete JBL interview at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)