WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes Gunther should be playing a much bigger role on WWE television.

Despite closing out 2025 by retiring John Cena and beginning 2026 by ending AJ Styles’ in-ring career, “The Ring General” has since suffered several championship match losses and found himself involved in an ongoing rivalry with Danhausen.

During a recent appearance on Something to Wrestle with John Layfield alongside Conrad Thompson, JBL discussed Gunther’s current position in WWE and expressed confusion over how the company has utilized him.

When asked which current WWE Superstar most closely resembles his own approach to professional wrestling, JBL immediately pointed to Gunther.

“Gunther. I think Gunther would be the guy,” he said. “I think Gunther is a really good heel and I think he understands being a heel.”

The former WWE Champion went on to question why someone with Gunther’s accomplishments and abilities isn’t being featured more prominently in the company’s main event picture.

“He’s a great heel. I mean, use him,” JBL said. “I don’t understand. He’s retiring all these guys and maybe he retired himself. Maybe he worked himself into a shoot.”

JBL also praised Gunther’s overall development as a performer, suggesting that his background in the European wrestling scene may have contributed to his ability to portray such an effective villain.

“Maybe coming up in the European system, those guys are terrific wrestlers over there,” he said. “Maybe that’s part of it. Whatever it is about Gunther, I think that guy’s world class.”

The conversation eventually shifted to the importance of performers who fully embrace being disliked by audiences, with JBL bringing up Baron Corbin as another example of someone who understood the traditional heel role.

Recalling advice he received from the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, JBL explained why he believes genuinely effective heels have always been relatively rare in professional wrestling.

“[Roddy] Piper used to always tell me very few guys in any generation really want to be a heel because very few guys really actually want to be hated. People don’t want to be hated,” he said. “Very few guys would be heels 24/7 because they want to draw money. And that goes any generation. Baron’s a guy that would do that.”