WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently held a Q&A on his Youtube channel and discussed all things pro-wrestling, which included the former world champion sharing a story about a time TSA agents at the airport got super upset with him because he had turned on the legendary Terry Funk. Hear JBL’s full recollection of events below.

Says TSA used to laugh at him being a heel:

I idolized Terry and then I got to tag with Terry in WWE. I used to fly through Dallas all the time and security way before 9/11, they just talked to you because they didn’t have as much to do. It wasn’t as important as it turned out to be after 9/11. I didn’t realize it at the time. And they always would laugh at me being a heel.

How TSA was legitimately upset after he turned on Terry Funk:

Wherever I was they would laugh about whatever I’d done on television except for the time I turned on Terry Funk and when I turned on Terry Funk, I walked through the airport and no one says a word to me and I finally look over there and all the guys are just sitting over there looking at me and I’m like, ‘C’mon guys,’ and I look over and one of them says, ‘That shit wasn’t right. That shit just wasn’t right.

