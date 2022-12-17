Upon JBL signing with WWE in 1995, Vince McMahon asked JBL if there was anyone in Europe he should sign when they met to settle JBL’s WWE contract.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled their conversation on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and mentioned that he suggested Fit Finlay. The former World Champion strongly believed that McMahon should sign him rather than JBL when he was questioned whether it was a joke.

“When I signed with WWE, I met Vince for the first time in the office, had my tryout match, Jerry [Gerald Brisco] is the one who signed me, him and JJ Dillon agreed to sign me. At the end of the meeting, Vince says, ‘is there anyone I should sign in Europe?’ ‘Yeah, Fit Finlay.’ Vince says, half-jokingly, ‘Well, if you were me, would you sign him instead of you?’ I said, ‘Absolutely. I’m serious. He’s that good.”

H/t to Fightful