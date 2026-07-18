JBL says The Undertaker was stunned when Eric Bischoff appeared backstage at WWE Raw in 2002.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle With, JBL looked back on Bischoff’s surprise arrival in WWE after years as one of Vince McMahon’s top rivals during the Monday Night War.

I remember standing backstage talking to Undertaker and Undertaker had his back to the door. I had my back to the door, rather, and Undertaker can see behind me.

JBL said Undertaker’s facial expression told him something unusual had happened.

He literally, he saw a ghost. He’s like, “What the [expletive]?”

JBL said he turned around and saw Bischoff.

I turn around, it’s Eric Bischoff. Holy cow, that’s great.

JBL said the reaction backstage was positive.

We thought it was awesome. We thought it was awesome that he was there. It was pretty cool.

JBL said his on-screen character may have hated it, but he personally thought the moment was great.

My character was obviously I hated it, but I thought it was fantastic.

Conrad Thompson noted that the moment happened at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

JBL said he remembers it clearly because of Undertaker’s reaction.

I remember it very well because I was standing backstage with Undertaker. He just had this expression. I remember to this day, like he’s like, “What the [expletive]?”

JBL said Bischoff’s arrival was not something he expected.

I look around, it’s Bischoff walking in. I did not expect. I did not have that on the bingo card today.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.