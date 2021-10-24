WWE Hall of Famer JBL spoke about the first time he ever met former UFC, WWE, and Universal champion Brock Lesnar on the latest edition of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw. Highlights are below.

Says that he loved the Brawl For All tournament in WWE:

“I loved The Brawl for All. I had fun in it. I won 3 fights. I got my first house because of The Brawl for All. I was able, in Athens, TX to buy a house for $84,600 I think it was. My Brawl for All winnings were $40,000. I was lucky, I think, that Bart knocked me out because Butterbean, we realized at that point the difference between professional fighters and just good, tough fighters. Bart Gunn, great guy, and a really tough guy knocking out all the talent. It’s just the difference is when he stepped up to a trained professional.”

On his first meeting with Brock Lesnar:

“I was working with Brock in Abilene, TX. I said, ‘Hey Brock, I want to talk to you.’ He said, ‘Yea, yea, yea, your college buddies are here. I’m going to put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I could care less. You win, I win, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to a place afterwards’, so that’s what I wanted to tell him. (In the match), Brock hit me with a belly to belly suplex, and it’s hard suplexing a taller guy, not because of weight, but because you end up spiking a guy on his head. Brock caught me and threw me in a suplex. I had asked him before, I said, ‘Brock, are you sure you can do this?’ Not strength wise, it’s just the logistics of throwing a guy that’s really tall. Brock said, ‘I’ve been suplexing people since I was 5 years old.’ I said, ‘Alright.’ He suplexed me so easily that I got up and said, ‘Do it again.’ He grabbed me and he did it again. I said, ‘Do it a third time’, and this time I didn’t do anything. I just stood there, and he threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is like an Avenger. He should be an Avenger.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)