JBL discussed The Harris Brothers (Ron and Don Harris f.k.a. as ‘Skull’ and ‘8-Ball’ from their time in WWE) during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

JBL told the story of when the brothers brawled with someone at a meet-and-greet because of a comment that was made towards Sable.

“We had an autograph session one time and somebody had said something to Sable and Vader said something back but Vader had, at that time, a lawsuit or something on his — some fan, he had an interaction that got a little violent and Vader didn’t wanna do anything. Well the Harris boys [Ron & Don Harris] didn’t mind, and they came piling on — it was a pretty good little brawl there for a short time and they did very well.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription